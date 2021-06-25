Afrobeats/Afro-norteno singer/songwriter, Lariano, in January, had a minute play in clubhouse of Symphony, an unreleased song from his forthcoming EP, Hyphenate.

This caught the attention of the moderators and he was immediately scheduled for an interview on California-based radio station, KXGO 995.

Hyphenate features six songs including five brand new tracks alongside single, Roboto featuring JamoPyper. The release completes what has been an extraordinary period for the Bebaje crooner whose smash hit, Roboto delighted fans all over the globe, earning him new fans including the finest deejays from Nigeria and California who are blown away by his genuineness and relatability.

Off the project, Survive is contemplative and was created with the idea of funk instrumentation but with an Afrocentric vibe and melody. With the song, Lariano delved into his childhood and equally his belief about life and success while also showing appreciation to all parents for their efforts in raising children.

Symphony was composed during the pandemic. The inspiration behind the song is centred on lifestyle: party and dance with the line ‘Would you sing for me, let me hear your symphony’ embedded in the chorus. The instrumentation of the song is a typical Afrobeats percussions and drums but with a spice of Norteno, dance Caribbean and Bossa nova type of strings on it. It also has a melodious chant that begins the song and is layered all in the chorus so as to blow the listener’s mind. The instrumental was produced by Lahlah, lyrics written by Lariano, and song recorded in Lagos.

The song, Don Dada is a lyrical expression of Lariano’s tenacity, a statement of hope, resilience and strength as it relates to his life experiences. Despite all the doubt and demoralizing utterances, it never stopped him from believing in himself and in achieving his dreams. Don Dada was recorded in Lariano’s home studio in Lagos. The song was lyrically delivered in Pidgin English with a bit of Jamaica patois and Yoruba language.

With other tracks on the EP, each reflecting the journey of pursuing Lariano’s passions all at once, Nakie is a track that was written from raw emotions. Its origin is memorable as it emanated from a young talented producer, YBeatz on Instagram who marketed the house music genre instrumental popularly referred to as Amapiano. On listening to the instrumental, it caught Lariano’s attention and he teamed up with him alongside the producer, Mykah to complete the track.

Nakie is a song that is lyrically powerful. Although, it talks about lifestyle, women and money, it is a prayerful song to the Almighty for continuous support and provision. With some lines of the chorus: Oluwa mase mi ni olowo ana, Ihoho mowa, Ewe lon bo asiri Eko meaning ‘Lord do not revert me to my poor status, I am naked, if not for your protection and provision’, hence the reason for the title, Nakie.

There’s also My Baby, an Afro-pop and Afro-highlife song written and delivered in a unique style to express love, affection and romance. It finds Lariano singing about his personal experience on meeting his first love. My Baby was intentionally created knowing that life is the flower and love is the honey. Many people are experiencing love and this song serves as an opportunity to encourage those who have given up, to find it and spark a flame. Love isn’t just a symbol or a four-letter word: Love is beautiful.

Lastly there’s Roboto, an Afro-pop song mixed with Bossa nova strings and a fine blend of African and Caribbean percussions. The story behind Roboto speaks to debtors who never pay their debts; rather, prefer to live a flamboyant lifestyle and show-off on social media. The song also talks about how attractive a man suddenly becomes to ladies as soon as his wealth arrives.