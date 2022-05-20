By Damilola Fatunmise

Fast rising Afrobeats musician, Mubula Mackenzie Udika aka Skinny South Boy, has urged the federal government to be more proactive in securing the country so that the Nigerian entertainment industry could blossom.

In this interview, the Rivers State-born artiste whose manager, Omotola Slasha, described as the most promising of all artistes on Rocket Speed Records label, opened up on his career and new EP, Juice and Vibe among other interesting issues. Here are excerpts:

What made you go into music?

It’s my passion for music. I have always been a lover of music right from when I was a kid. I remember always saving my lunch money at school so I could buy CDs to play. My attachment to music is passion-driven and that passion has pushed me into music. Actually, I express myself better through music.

What kind of music do you play?

I make good music. I make music based on how I feel and how I get inspired. I’m not particular about any genre. I’m a rapper, singer and songwriter, so my talent cuts across different genres. But I like Afrobeats, Afropop and hip-hop. I make these with ease.

What message do you convey with your music?

I tell my story through music, my love life, my highs, my lows, best moments, sad moments and my imaginations. These are common things people relate to. I like making music that lasts beyond trends. My record label has been motivating and promoting my art. Working with the record label has been amazing.

Who are your mentors in the music industry?

I have a lot of mentors. Every music maker is my mentor because I pick a thing or two from all the music I listen to. But I’m primarily inspired by Lil Wayne, Nwa, OutKast, Nas, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

What is your assessment of the Nigerian music industry?

Looking at where we started, I think we have made a lot of progress. The Internet and social media have really expanded our reach. Afrobeats is now recognised worldwide. It’s a big win to earn a spot in the highly competitive global market. But I’ll suggest the market in Nigeria should be diversified. The weight is too much on the Lagos market when there are lots of untapped talents in other parts of the country.

What are your challenges in pursuing a music career?

Funding! Breaking into the scene is expensive considering how large the market is. You have to be consistent in putting out your art, and this consistency demands funding.

How did your parents feel about your choice of career?

My parents have no issues with me doing what I love, as long as it’s legal and it pays my bills. My parents are in support of my career choice.

What is your reaction to the assertion that music is making our youths go astray and getting them involved in evil practices like Yahoo Yahoo?

I won’t blame the entertainment industry but societal values… A lot of sectors have deteriorated over the years, and the entertainment industry is not responsible for that. Police brutality, insecurity and bad governance are at its peak, and these make people to look for possible means to survive. There is a lot of good music with positive messages out there, and I think we should focus on that. It is the job of the government to ban songs that encourage corruption.

What message do you have for the government concerning the music industry?

Entertainment flourishes in a safe and secure society or environment. The government should improve the security situation in the country and also fund the music industry so we can catch up with the global standard.

Tell us what’s unique about your music.

My music is unique in many ways. I’m able to fuse different genres together to make a song; not a lot of artistes can do that. I’m unique in how I tell my story. So far, the journey has been good. Every experience I get is an opportunity to learn and grow, and I have been taking advantage of that. I have released two singles. My second single was released last year November. It’s titled Choker. I will be releasing a 4-track EP on May 26 titled Juice and Vibe. I’ve kept my fans waiting for too long, and now the wait is over.