Rita Okoye

Afrobeats singer, Kinsolo has done a follow-up on his previous work with the release of an Extended Play (EP) entitled, Kinsolo 2.

According to the singer, the EP is a continuation of the narrative he began with Kinsolo 1 released in 2018. “Kinsolo 2 is the continuation of a story I started with Kinsolo 1 EP last year. This is the story of a young king named Kinsolo, and it chronicles his journey, as he rules over his kingdom, Grooveland. He has many adventures, meets many beautiful women, falls in love many times, and fights many battles,” he said.

The 7-tracker boasts collaboration with Buju, Prettyboydo and Foster Ebayy. “All songs are bangers. I can categorically tell you that there are far more collaborative slappers where those came from.”

Formerly known as Mars, Kinsolo describes his genre of music as happy music. “I make happy music. I make music to better your mood. Whether you just woke up, or you’re cooking, or doing laundry, or having a party, I want you to turn on Kinsolo and brighten up.”

The musician added: “It’s been barely nine months since Kinsolo 1 and look at all that has happened. I’ve performed at more than 50 shows across the country, I’ve done a 9-city USA tour, and I just put out Kinsolo 2. I’ll keep growing and growing and stacking it up.”