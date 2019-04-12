For songwriter, guitarist and music publisher, Victor Uche Ekiliwo, dream is fast becoming a reality.

Having founded Blessuche Production, a songwriting cum publishing company registered in Texas, United States of America, Ekiliwo is now putting finishing touches to his debut album entitled, ‘Let Us Bow’.

According to the musician, ‘Let Us Bow’ is a gospel album scheduled for release in Nigeria and the United States in August, and it features three seasoned gospel singers.

Ekiliwo, who hails from Okpatu, Enugu State, is an Accounting graduate from Enugu State University of Science and Technology. However, he practices as a professional nurse in Texas where he currently resides.

“I have always aspired to write and publish songs for musicians. Also, it is my desire to positively impact people’s lives through music. Now, that dream is fast becoming a reality,” he says.

Creative, talented and versatile, in addition to Ekiliwo’s knowledge in accounting and healthcare, he is also a wizard in computer software, most especially, single-board computers. He has completed several projects with single-board Linux computers.

Married to Blessing Enkechie and blessed with four adorable kids, Ekiliwo’s star is indeed on the rise.