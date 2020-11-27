Multi-talented artiste, composer and actor, Omokanye Olasunkanmi Muhammed aka Sonorous, has turned up the heat in the Nigerian music industry with a new Afro-pop smash hit titled, Magnet, a song he composed about love.

Magnet is produced by beat wizard, Spellz and its visuals shot and directed by MEX, a teaser of which has already set the Internet on fire.

Born and bred in Ilorin, Kwara State, Sonorous is signed to P NAJ Records, a record label based in the United States of America. He first came into the limelight with his premiere stage performance at the AY LIVE, one of Africa‟s biggest comedy events, after which he went on to establish his superstar status with an impressive appearance at Apororo Vs Apororo comedy show.

“Music means the world to me. I got the inspiration for it from my dad, who is a

music lover and always playing one record or the other. In my bid to keep up, I’d write the lyrics down and memorize them, it led me to the point where I knew I needed to do music myself,” he declared.

Sonorous released his first music project titled, Invisible Destiny in 2010, and dropped a video for the song in 2012. Since then, he has gone on to make good music with the likes of Terry Apala, Kay Switch and many more.

“Music is a way to express your feelings that might be hard to express otherwise, with Magnet I tried to do exactly that,” he explained.