BJ Sam has set the record as the first artiste to feature music acts from every corner of the globe, in his newly released song, Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas, a multicultural melodic tune, boasts over 20 high profile musicians, which include Oscar nominee, Paul Raci, who is currently premiering his new film, Butcher’s Crossing with Nicholas Cage; Bollywood legend, Jaspinder Narula; Grammy voting pianist and journalist for York Times, Charu Suri; Monaco ballet star-singer, Lorena Baricalla; Ghanaian artiste, Diana Hopeson; and Japanese actor, Shinnosuke. All the acts drew on every last drop of their creativity and skill to give the world an impeccable Christmas song.

A sneak peek of the song’s visual reveals people of different race, colour and creed united and singing joyfully in harmony. In deed, BJ Sam’s ability to successfully assemble musicians and celebrities from all the continents for this unique musical collaboration has continued to amaze the world.

According to the Recording Academy and Latin Grammy Awards, BJ Sam is qualified to join the Grammy’s voting members. Even after listening to his song, Pat Weaver, Head of Production for Warner Chappell Production Music (WCPM), one of the world’s biggest music publishing companies, reached out to BJ Sam that Warner Music is interested in purchasing the material. Several other companies including Universal Music, Sony Music and even Virgin Music have also shown interest in purchasing the BJ Sam music catalogue.