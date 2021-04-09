Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has launched Sony One – an app platform developed in partnership with MTN, a leading ICT company in Nigeria.

According to a statement from SPT, Sony One makes available a selection of films and TV programmes to users through special MTN mobile data packages.

The statement clarifies that MTN subscribers can stream a selection of SPT content and rent the latest Hollywood blockbusters through the app at affordable prices. For new users, there is a 3-day free trial.

Speaking, John Rossiter, who supervised the development of the app as Sony Pictures Television’s Executive Vice President, Networks and Distribution, CEEMA, said, “Sony One is tailor-made to the increasingly flexible way we see media being consumed in Nigeria and across Africa today. The launch marks the first step in an inspiring journey for SPT. We have spent a couple of years reviewing and evaluating effective ways to serve our excellent SPT content to, and engage with, this hugely important continent. It is fantastic to launch this platform, and there is no better partner to launch with than MTN in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, says, “We are proud of our association with Sony Pictures Television. This partnership aligns with our GoodTogether philosophy. With it, our customers, who are at the heart of everything we do, will be assured of quality international content, including movies, music and favourite shows all in one app.”

He states further that users will have access to four-plan categories including streaming bundles that offer data and access on the Sony One service, as well as binge plans that offer affordable streaming service on the app, rental plan for content on the app, and content only plans.