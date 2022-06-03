By Tosin Ajirire

Raphael Famoroti has passion for two things: poetry and marketing.

For a man who studied to become a philosopher at University of Ibadan and currently running a Master’s programme in Digital Marketing at University of Salford, United Kingdom, one can’t expect less.

In this interview, Famoroti opened up on why he chose to write, what gives him inspiration and his challenges among others. Here are excerpts:

Tell us briefly about yourself.

I am a native of Ado Ekiti and graduate of Philosophy from University of Ibadan. I am currently studying Digital Marketing at University of Salford, United Kingdom. I started writing in 2014. However, I have always admired poets and poetry since my primary school days.

Why did you choose to be a poet and not fiction writer?

Jean-Paul Sartre said, “We are our choices”. I have always loved to interact with crucial unconscious materials, look into the core of a matter and then present this in a definitive language. However, there is no formula to these things. We all have our preferences and I am glad to pitch my tent in the world of poetry.

How do you derive inspiration to write, and what actually inspired your anthology, So Long Gone?

I write at my leisure. Sometimes, nature, personal experiences, events in the society and many other life happenings inspire my work. So long Gone is a special one because the readers are taken through several life experiences, and everyone can relate to the poems therein, as they cover several topical issues that we deal with as individuals and as a community. I will describe So long Gone as a soothing balm.

Do you write in long hand or with computer?

It depends on the situation. I have my writing material around me always.

Some people drink, smoke or even have sex for inspiration, what do you do before writing?

Most times, I write after my morning meditation. There is so much beauty in silence.

Your poems, Love that Drowns and Flowers, sound like you’ve been hurt by love. Have you ever been heartbroken?

I have been hurt and I have been let down by friends. Sometimes, life can teach us some hard lessons as well.

Could you tell us the story behind your poem, I will be like Dad?

I wrote that poem after an encounter with a boy, who believes that to be recognized as the head or a leader, one must be a bully and be rude to colleagues and subordinates.

What are your challenges as a writer and how do you cope with them?

We live in a very noisy world filled with too many distractions. It takes a lot of discipline to be a writer. The dying reading culture among adolescents, teenagers and young people is also a concern writers must look into.

How do you handle writer’s block if and when it comes?

I have had to deal with rejections in the past. Dry moments will come as well. But I don’t give up.

You are a marketing specialist; how do you combine this with creative writing?

To be honest, being a poet doesn’t affect my career as a marketing specialist. I am able to manage my schedule and I make sure none of my activities suffer.

How do you relax after a bout of creative writing?

I love to play scrabble and watch football.

What’s next after So Long Gone?

I hope to put out some more poems and I hope the people continue to enjoy my works. I really do hope that my works transform people positively and thus have an amazing effect on the society at large.

