From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

With a debt profile of N220 billion, Plateau is in trouble and need of precision rescue, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang has said.

Mutfwang who stated this during his meeting with Plateau community in Kaduna added that the filler from the Central Bank of Nigeria on the debt profile of the state was disturbing which was why there is a need for a paradigm shift in the political structure of the state come 2023.

“With what I heard from a source in the Central Bank of Nigeria, Plateau is in trouble. Our dear state, Plateau is now indebted to the tune of N220 billion without commensurate development on the ground. This must be of concern to all of us”, he said.

According to him, “Kaduna has been home to me because I did my national youth service here, and I raise my family here. So, I’m going to effect desired changes in Plateau with lessons of managing pluralistic society, diversity and building inclusive governance like what we have in Kaduna.

“Our priority when I become the governor by the grace of God will be the issue of insecurity which is very topical in the mind of every Nigerian and particularly for states like Plateau and Kaduna because you cannot start governance without having the foresight of how to tackle the issue of security. Of course, we will transit from there to begin to see how we can build the economy for the benefit of our people.

“We will ensure that the natural resources God has deposited in our state – the soil, the weather and most importantly the people are harnessed to benefit all in the interest of all beyond the oil revenue so we don’t have to wait for allocation before we can fix things.

“By the grace of God, Plateau was the first state to generate electricity. We are going to revamp that and become an electricity seller. We want to make sure that all the electricity potentials are revamped. We are going to bring all our people who are doing well in their callings together so we can have purposeful leadership. Please pray for us and be relevant in your communities here in Kaduna”, he said.

He then called on his supporters to make sure they have their voter’s cards, “I want to believe that those that gather here have their PVC and if some don’t, we want to strongly appeal to them to ensure that not only them but members of their family, friends and every other person they can reach out to should go and register and collect their PVCs.

“Thank God INEC has extended the duration for the continuous registration and we must not miss it.

“Accessing the APC government is not difficult because every Nigerian feel it for the past seven years. It has largely been a story of failure and retrogression because all indices to measure human progress are not there. We know that APC has not added value to our lives. So, we are going to give people purposeful leadership, emphatic leadership that truly cares about people through people-oriented policies”, he added.

Responding, the Chairman of Plateau Chiefs in Kaduna State, Titus Zakka Dading, pledge the support of his people to the success of their visitor in the 2023 election in the interest of the state.

The meeting which was held at a hotel in Barnawa, Kaduna, has representatives of the 54 ethnic nationalities spread across the 17 local government areas of Plateau State who are residing in Kaduna in attendance.