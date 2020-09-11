The Deputy Director-General of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council, Gideon Ikhine, has assured Edo people that with Governor Godwin Obaseki as candidate of the party, victory is certain at the September 19 poll.

Urging eligible voters to come out en masse to ensure the governor’s victory, Ikhine said Obaseki remains committed to projects that will attract more development into the state.

Ikhine, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the ward-to-ward reelection campaign rally embarked upon by Obaseki, has further challenged the governor to do even more for Edo people.

“Obaseki having gone through the 192 wards of Edo State is thoroughly challenged to do even more for the people. There were some villages we went to during the ward-to-ward campaign and you could see from the expression on his face that he was heartbroken. This is because some of the places we went to, though were in Edo State, but have not received their fair share of development.

“This indeed was one of the reasons he embarked on the ward-to-ward campaign; to be part of the community, feel what the people are experiencing, understand what they are going through and know exactly what more to do for them.

“The ward-to-ward campaign helped us to identify the felt needs of the people, which will guide us in policy formulation, going forward. During the campaign, you could see the governor taking notes.

“Obaseki has been able to acquaint himself with the people through the campaign and this time, he is not just telling them what he will do for them but listening to them directly. We are now being led by the needs of the community to formulate policies to better the lives of the people.”

“The governor has gone beyond transforming just the state, to the people and the environment”, he added.

Expressing confidence that the PDP and its candidate will emerge victorious in the September 19 poll, Ikhine said: “Do we really have people competing or have pretenders to the throne? Edo PDP has been very prominent in Edo State. Don’t forget Obaseki did not come to PDP alone, as almost all commissioners and other government appointees came with him.

“Obaseki is one person that doesn’t reward mediocrity but excellence and hard work. So, for you to become a Commissioner under Obaseki, you must have won your units and wards, and these were the key people giving PDP problems at the booth in the previous elections in the state.

“Even if he came with half of members of the APC, which is not even possible, that means PDP has 75 percent of the votes already. Don’t forget we have three aspirants who stepped down for the governor and are still supporting him. This is an election that we have already won as a party”.