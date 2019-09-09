The Bugatti Chiron has proven to that it is the epitome of hypercars, breaking the world speed record for a road car by reaching an incredible 490km/h, according to Wheels24.

Le Mans winner and test driver for Bugatti, Andy Wallace reached the top speed on August 2, 2019 on the Ehra-Lessien track in Lower Saxony.

Bugatti President, Stephan Winkelmann says: “Our goal was to be the first manufacturer ever to reach the magic 300-mile-per-hour mark. We have now achieved this – making ourselves, the entire team and myself, incredibly proud.”

“With this new world record, Bugatti will also withdraw from the competition to produce the fastest serial production cars. We have shown several times that we build the fastest cars in the world. In future we will focus on other areas.”