Happy New Year and best wishes to my ardent readers globally: “Gambia: Jonathan, elders (elders’) forum sue for peace” (National News, December 8)

“There is no doubt that the use of force against Nigerians holding contrary views on (to) government policies….”

Please note that ‘detention’ is countable and uncountable, depending on application.

“Women possess ‘I can do (I-can-do) spirit.”

“It is a reflection of the consumption (consumptive) nature of African economy….”

“Senators refuse to discuss 2022 budget except President (President’s or Presidential) veto is thrashed out”

“The president is a product of free and fair poll and should replicate same (the same) in 2023.”

“He needs to give INEC free (a free) hand to conduct the election.”

“Without free and fair election (free and fair elections or a free and fair election depending on context), Nigerian democracy will be in jeopardy.”

“…the first time the legal practitioner is placing himself in the driver’s seat with regards to….” (DAILY INDEPENDENT, December 19) No legalese: either with regard to or as regards.

DAILY INDEPENDENT of December 18 circulated four blunders: “Long queues return at (to) fuel stations in Edo….

“I got many destitutes and mentally deranged persons off the streets of Minna” This way: many destitute and mentally-deranged persons….

“The much-anticipated Nigerian spring did not quite kick-off (kick off).” Phrasal verbs abhor hyphenation.

Next on the line-up is Vanguard of January 18: “…friends and well-wishers to pay their last respect (respects) to the departed past president.”

“Police faults (fault) group on personnel killed in Delta”

THE NATION of December 18 contributed three infractions to the pool of slip-ups: “Yes, there have been manipulations in the sector, there is no question about it. Yes, we are looking into it….” Let us substitute ‘them’ for ‘it’ to foreclose fuel subsidy fraud!

“…dishing out nostalgic and melodious songs of yesteryears (yesteryear) to the delight of listeners.”

“JAMB alerts on (to) fraudulent SMS” (THISDAY, December 18)

“Nigeria at the crossroad of insecurity…” (Vanguard, December 18) Get it right: at the crossroads

“PDP commends FG, NLC, others on (for) planned dialogue” (National News Headline, January 4) This reminds me of ‘arrest’ which admits ‘for’—never ‘over’ as abusively used by our local media. Similarly, ‘charged with’ (not ‘charged for’) Both are fixed expressions—not subject to our lexical whims and caprices that give rise to avoidable foibles.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE of January 4 criminalized the English language just once: “…what happens when the law that should ordinarily serve as deterrence has been expunged?” Bigamy in Lagos: act as a deterrent.

The next kindergarten blunder is still from the Nigerian Tribune: “Farmers, cattle dealers in Yewa South poise for war” I am poised for lexical and structural war this year!

THE PUNCH of January 4 soiled its stance: “Oil spills in Nigeria have become such a regular occurrence that they no longer attract interest, except by those directly affected, who must deal with them one way or the other.” Shell’s oil spill: one way or another—not the other.

“…that I invented at three a.m. in the morning.” (Saturday Tribune, January 1) ‘A.m. in the morning’ indicates stark illiteracy!

THISDAY of December 4 mutilated an entire paragraph and the associated headline: “Butchers engage each other in fracas” The story: “It was a free for all fight (sic) again in Ilorin, Kwara State capital (a comma) yesterday when some members of the butchers (some butchers) engaged themselves (one another) in fracas (a fracas) over….” ‘Free for all’ does not require ‘fight’.

Still on THISDAY: “Why has the ordinary Nigerian (Why have Nigerians, preferably—because who is the ‘ordinary Nigerian’?) not benefitted from these multinationals?” I remember Oloibiri!

“The example of Blessing also goes to show that the era when women are (were) discriminated against in certain field (fields), especially the military, are (is) over….”

“There is already an amendment in the party’s rule on waivers for decampees (defectors).” (THE NATION POLITICS, January 4) ‘Decampee’ is a Nigerian political creation unrecognized by lexicographers.

“NTDC…restoring peace on (to) the Plateau” (THE GUARDIAN, January 4)

“…area boys engaged in a supremacy battle using guns and all manners (manner) of weapons….” (THE PUNCH Metro, January 4)

“The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to an information making rounds that the….”

‘An information’? No! Either a piece of information or, preferably, just information. And this: doing/going (British)/making (American) the rounds (note the article).

“Blue-chips, banks lead, as investors loss N1.381tr in 2011” (Source: as above) For headline currency purposes, as investors lose. General application; banks led, as investors lost N1.381tr in 2011. Grammar transcends profit and loss account.

“It is an affront on (to) Nigerians….” (Vanguard, January 4)

“Arab League summons for emergency meeting” (Source: as above) Delete ‘for’ because of its irrelevance.

“Army deploys more troops to (in) North to battle Boko Haram” (BUSINESSDAY Headline, January 4)

Still on newspaper opinions: THISDAY of December 30 committed an unpardonable error—yes, some errors are pardonable in the production of publications: “Bribery and corruption, advanced (advance) fee fraud (419), kidnapping and armed robbery are just a few of the issues for which our nation is being stigmatised.”

“Winner of all expense paid trip to Manchester” (Globacom Bold Picture Kicker) This should not come from my own exclusive telecom firm and transnational pride! Get it right: all-expenses-paid trip to Manchester, home to my own Red Devils, the most successful and richest football club in Europe.

“U.S. stocks decline after five-days gain” (DAILY INDEPENDENT Business, December 30) Either five-day gain or five days’ gain

“House on The Rock fetes less priviledged at Christmas” (Source: as above) Spell-check: less-privileged

“No nation can thrive successful (successfully) in….” (Source: as above)

From Vanguard of December 30 come the next three goofs: “Events that shaped 2021 in the S/West: Buhari’s gaff about the zone” This way: gaffe.

“…it has a strong religion undertone” Politics: religious undertone

Message from THE GUARDIAN, erstwhile flagship of Nigerian journalism: “Seasons Greetings” Conscience, Nurtured by Truth: Season’s greetings.