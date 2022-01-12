From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has cautioned residents of the state, especially farmers, not to take the law into their hands by attacking herdsmen who terrorise them.

The state government expressed concern about renewed attacks by herdsmen in parts of the state, however, assuring that it will ensure that the situation is brought under control.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, in a statement issued on Wednesday, urged farmers to report any invasion of farmlands and acts of unauthorised grazing to the police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, South West Security Network (Amotekun) and other authorities.

He said no individual or community is permitted to resort to “self-help”.

‘This reinforced directive, which is the outcome of the State Security Council meeting is pertinent following renewed hostilities between farmers and herders resulting in casualties in some boundary towns between Ondo and Edo States,’ he stated.

‘Undoubtedly, the latest killings are barbaric and condemnable even as efforts have been deepened to apprehend the culprits through inter-state co-operation and synergy.

‘Government, however, believes strongly that such situations are avoidable if security agencies are always afforded the opportunity to intervene before the escalation of violence.

‘Residents are, therefore, urged to abide by this directive and trust in the capacity of our security agencies to enforce to the fullest, provisions of the Anti-open Grazing Law that is in operation in the State.

‘Henceforth, any confirmed report of self-help that impairs the operations of security agencies shall be viewed as unhelpful to government’s efforts at any given instance,’ he added.