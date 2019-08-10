Curvaceous actress, Amara Maduka, has narrated to Inside Nollywood her challenges as a single lady and how she handles sexual urge.

Giving a hint on her current relationship status, Maduka revealed that she’s self-dating for now. “I wouldn’t say I’m single. I’m simply self-dating. I take myself out, buy myself good stuff, spoil myself and, of course, give myself the best orgasm. Yes, I use sex toys. They save lives. You should try it. They are so loyal to you. They don’t give you drama. You don’t share them with others. They don’t cheat too!

“They are the best. I don’t worry I would get addicted to them because personally nothing has control over me. I can dump it in a heartbeat if I want to. I use it; it doesn’t use me. I can do without sex. Good sex is great but then, e no be food. When the time comes to dump them, I know how to go about it,” she squealed.

Maduka, who is putting finishing touches to her new TV show, added that she has been off the radar for a while to get things right. “I have been working on myself so much this year. I’ll say everything is new. I don’t feel like my old self anymore. However, I have a movie I did with Martinz Jr. Studios coming out on August 25. It’s a project I am very excited about and I know you all would love it. It’s called Ordinary Couple,” she said.