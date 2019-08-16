The Director General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr. John Ohi Asein, has initiated a new operational strategy for the Commission tagged: ‘Staff Neighbourhood Anti-piracy Surveillance (SNAPS)’.

Asein, who disclosed this at the maiden NCC staff monthly keep-fit exercise held at the Millennium Park, Abuja on August 10, stated that under SNAPS, all staff members would engage in anti-piracy surveillance and copyright awareness activities, geared towards the actualisation of the Commission’s statutory mandates.

He stated that intelligence gathered during SNAPS on the activities of pirates should be channelled by staff through their Heads of Departments and Director of Enforcement to his office for prompt follow-up actions.

The DG indicated that NCC would soon introduce SNAPS as proactive public/private sector collaboration for effective copyright promotion, protection and enforcement strategy.

According to him, the upcoming stakeholders’ SNAPS would enable the Commission to engage and empower copyright stakeholders as the eyes and development partners of NCC in the creative industries.

He added that the initiative would assist in building critical synergy in the fight against piracy while boosting public enlightenment on copyright issues nationwide.

Stressing the importance of fitness exercise, the DG urged staff members to embark on regular keep-fit exercise in view of its necessity for their health and bonding among operatives of the Commission.

“In view of the necessity of physical fitness for officers of the Commission as copyright inspectors and functionaries of an enforcement agency, fitness exercise would henceforth be inbuilt as part of staff promotion examinations,” he posited.

While commending the turnout and passion displayed by staff during the exercise, Asein noted that staff members could achieve a lot by tapping into their innate talents. He said he looked forward to a family recreational outing for all staff and their families.

Among a total of 29 staff members that participated in the exercise were Mike Akpan, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics; Obi Ezeilo, Director, Prosecution; and Vincent Oyefeso, Director, Public Affairs. Also in attendance were representatives from DG’s office, departments of legal services, PRS, prosecution, public affairs, administration, finance and accounts, and Nigerian Copyright Institute (NCI).

Meanwhile, the exercise will hold on the second Saturday of every month, as the DG has hinted that a trophy may be introduced for the best participating department.