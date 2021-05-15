With Specdo’s new EP, Ginger, Tree Money Yard (TMY) Records will on Friday, June 4 officially launch into the Nigerian music scene.

According to the founder, Ajayi Solomon, his motivation for establishing the record company was to bridge the gap between labels and artistes.

“Lack of proper record label organization in Nigeria gave me the push to start. I want to make a difference like Don Jazzy who came into the industry and changed it. Presently, Nigeria’s record labels can’t boost a talent professionally. They can’t even help poor talents to make money, so I decided to create a way out for myself and other Nigerian artistes.”