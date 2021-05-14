By Olamide Olabode

With his latest single, Talk and Die, Isaiah Rally aka Baby Rally is on the march to becoming one of Africa’s greatest music exports.

Talk and Die is already making waves across all platforms, scoring over 10,000 streams in its first week on Audiomack and turning out to be a hit on YouTube with several thousands of views.

Born on November 25, 1995 and raised in Warri, Delta State, Baby Rally moved to Lagos a few years ago. Signed to his own record label, A Class Records, the musician says Talk and Die is a social justice song that talks about bad government, EndSARS and social issues. According to him, H&M Nigeria rated the song as one of the greatest of this generation because of its message.

Baby Rally is already shooting for the stars, having finished a multi-state tour across Nigeria and making friends with the great and mighty in the music industry. He has recorded well over 40 songs in the last few months, and according to critics, all the songs are fantastic.

However, aside Talk and Die, and Goddess released respectively in the first and second quarter of 2021, others yet to be released are intercontinental songs that are bound to resonate with millions across the globe.