From Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday advised Nigerians to embrace modern technology in order not to be swept away by the tide of digitization currently pervading the global economy.

Buhari gave the advice in Abuja at the 50th Annual Accountants’ Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Represented by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, President Buhari stated that “with the evolution of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we stand on the brink of a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another”.

This, the President said “creates potential for automation, innovation and disruption”.

According to President Buhari, “for all of us in general, and accountants in particular, the journey towards digital and growing cloud adoption is the mother trend of all changes”.

He noted that there are “possible challenges of workers being displaced due to automation and widened income inequality”.

Nigeria, he said, “must realistically anticipate, be positioned to harness the opportunities embedded in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and adopt policies to cushion the negative effects of these technologies, towards maximizing the net gains from the Fourth Industrial Revolution”. Government, he said, will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to design initiatives that would engender economic growth, improve contribution to GDP, wealth and job creation.