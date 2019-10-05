Known for his top-notch movies including Untamed, Spirit of Assassins, and House of Talent, veteran filmmaker, Andy Boyo recently held the premiere of his latest flick, The Fugitive, in Lagos.

The movie, which features talented actors such as Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Daniel K. Daniel, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kate Henshaw, Rwandan Denise Gakire and a host of others, is based on xenophobia.

Speaking to Inside Nollywood, Boyo said The Fugitive is a movie that discourages xenophobia and encourages unity among Africans. “I shot the movie barely a year ago. I didn’t know that xenophobic violence would erupt again in South Africa. The movie is to tell Africans that the United States of Africa is possible. There are so many ingredients in it, and at the same time, it’s entertaining, full of suspense and theatrics.

Most of the messages presented in the movie are subtle. And in it, we have stars from Rwanda, Zambia and Uganda,” Boyo stated.

On how he got inspiration for the movie, the filmmaker said, “The inspiration came from observing happenings around me. The movie is set in a fictional United States of Africa where Africa makes up just one country.”