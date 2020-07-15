The claim by the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that some persons are being harassed not to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is mere propaganda, Special Adviser to governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said.

Osagie who was reacting to the claim by the APC, said in a statement yesterday that “The PDP in Edo State ran out of membership cards a few days ago over the unprecedented demands for the cards by thousands of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s supporters, who are coming into the PDP family from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties.

“To address the growing demand for our membership cards, the party’s hierarchy had to place orders for the mass production of PDP membership cards through several vendors.

“This mass exodus of people into the PDP was widely reported in the media. So why would a well established party like the PDP, with tested structures and verifiable track records for electoral triumphs in Edo State, harass anyone desiring to leave the party?

“The APC is in a dilemma and working hard at deflecting attention away from the credibility crisis it is engulfed in, with the status of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who has been jumping from campaign grounds to the court to face his N700m criminal trial.

“Marketing a defective product like Ize-Iyamu must have been frustrating and burdensome for the APC, as he is clearly the worst candidate that any party has presented for elections since the country’s return to democracy in 1999. No campaign manager has had the task of selling a candidate that shuttles between EFCC cell, the courts and campaign grounds, in our recent political history.

“However, churning out falsehoods and propaganda will not help APC’s case either”.