Rita Okoye

From drums to keyboard, guitar to saxophone, multi-talented artiste, Adefemi Ebenezer aka Olakira is ‘jack of all instruments and master of all’.

Having worked and learned from top rated artistes like Patoranking and Teni, Olakira has honed his skills and is now ready to take the Nigerian music scene by storm.

In this interview, he talks about his career, challenges; future plans, and lots more.

Can you tell us a brief about your background?

My real name is Adefemi Ebenezer. I hail from Ogun State. My stage name is Olakira. I started my career as a producer and songwriter known as ‘Eben Jazz’, earning some production credits even before stepping into the limelight. I have worked with lots of artistes including Dotman, Patoranking, Teni, Haekins and many more. My music style is Afropop, Afrobeats and Afro R&B. My aim is to create timeless, classic music that will stand the test of time and accepted locally and internationally.

What inspired the song, Wakanda Jollof?

My 7-track EP is called ‘Wakanda Jollof’. Wakanda being a beautiful representation of the aspirations of mother Africa and Jollof representing the most favoured and flavoured dish from the continent. Basically, the EP is a collection of spicy, flavoured dishes from all parts of the continent, to the world. In actual fact, the inspiration came from mother Africa and her sweet, spicy daughters.

How did your journey into music begin?

I got into music through a local church; that’s where I started taking steps towards learning musical instruments. My parents were very active in church, and I helped out in the choir, and I couldn’t get the melodies out of my head. The whole experience led me to music production and I got signed by my label as a producer to support Dotman. I wasn’t just a producer but also a back up singer and writer. I was shy and didn’t like the limelight. Over time, the label gave me the confidence to build a career of my own, and to God be the glory, here we are today.

What’s the inspiration behind your stage name, Olakira?

My stage name, Olakira means ‘shining star’ in Swahili language and in Yoruba it means ‘wealth abounds’. The CEO of my U&I Music management inspired the name.

How did you master all the musical instruments you play?

I am naturally gifted. But aside this, I made deliberate effort to improve my craft and polish my God-given potential by enrolling in a music school as a teenager. After this, I started playing major musical instruments for churches, which really helped me in my music career.

What is your major challenge as an artiste?

I want the industry to take me seriously, as I’m not going anywhere. I am here to stay; the industry would soon bear witness to this. The art will always speak for the artiste.

You’ve worked with some notable artistes, what was the experience like?

Honestly, it has been a very humbling experience. Nigeria is blessed with so many talents, a lot of undiscovered and underground talents that are dope. Then, sometimes the experience can be challenging, but I enjoy all that the experience brings, as this is what shapes me.

Who are those you admire and wish to partner?

The list is endless. There are lots of interesting and wonderful artistes around but top of my list are Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, and Maleek Berry. On the international scene, there are Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Drake. These artistes inspire me a lot.

Tell us more about your new EP, Wakanda Jollof?

Like I said earlier, ‘Wakanda’ is a unifying word, recognized worldwide as a good symbol for Africa, while Jollof is Africa’s favourite rice dish. So, I’m serving up a spicy dish from the continent to the rest of the world. It is the finest blend of Afropop, Jazz and R&B music produced for the world to enjoy.

What’s next for you and your brand?

We are on our way to Europe to shoot the video of the first single off the EP entitled, Aya Mi, which will drops in November by His grace. We will then kick off the African media tour, starting in Nigeria. I will drop two more singles with videos from the EP, followed by another brand new EP.