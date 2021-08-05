National Coordinator of Anambra Demands Soludo (ADS), Jude Emecheta has called on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) faithful to pray and work hard for the unity of the party ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

He opined that with unity, the party will retain the Anambra Government House beyond March 17, 2022.

Emecheta also suggested that every well-meaning citizen of Anambra State should pray for the emergence of a governor that will move the state to the next level.

“Apart from praying for the unity of our party, it is also necessary to pray for the emergence of an experienced administrator, who will take the state to the next level. Anambra needs to move forward; therefore, the state cannot accept just anybody for the number one seat.

“People like us are clamouring for the emergence of the former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, because of his works at the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the need for him to replicate same in Anambra. Looking at his manifesto and vision for Anambra, one would understand he has good plans for the state.

“We are aware of Soludo’s achievements. We also know of his economic policies that transformed the Nigerian banking sector. I believe strongly that he can, in the same way, transform the economy of Anambra State if elected governor come November 6. He can transform the economy of both Anambra State in particular, and the Southeast in general,” he said.

He said the current court cases surrounding the party’s primary election was a proof that nothing good comes easy.

Emecheta, urged Anambra people and APGA faithful in particular to keep faith as, according to him, the party would soon bounce back.

