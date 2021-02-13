As lovers across the country gear up for today’s Valentine’s, there is a love song they can’t do without. It is a new single from MTN Project Fame season 7’s first runner-up, Ruky Olotu titled, Voodoo Love.

The song, which was released on Friday, February 12 and available on major music streaming platforms, introduces listeners to a neo-Afro and pop fusion that comes with a different flare reminiscent of Ruky’s Project Fame success.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song produced by Fibre, Olotu said: “Voodoo Love boasts Afro house spiritual sound, inspired by the true nature of an African heart in love. To this heart, love is a celebration. The song also seeks to show love as the epitome of our existence, believing true love to be magical and mystifying.”

Olotu began her journey into music with Project Fame. Shortly afterwards, she formed an all-girl band, R-Cube that consisted of her sister, Ruona and cousin, Rubunu. In 2015, the band released its debut song/video, Show Dem and followed this with appearances at top events like Industry Night alongside Cynthia Morgan, Phyno, and Lil Kesh among others.

The group also performed at Freedom Hall’s Women Arise concert alongside Ruby Gyang, Esther and Oyinkan; and then at other shows including Felabration in 2016. However, in late 2016, R-Cube took a break as members decided to pursue their individual interests. Olotu went solo and released her debut EP, Brave Love in March 2018. The album was produced by Baby Fresh, Shadybizniz, Solshine, Password and D’General.