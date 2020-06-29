Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, has made a passionate appeal to all aggrieved party members that instituted various cases in the court of law to withdraw them in the interest of the party.

Chairman of the committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, who made the appeal during the swearing-in of other committee members in Abuja on Monday, said that the committee will concentrate on medium and long term development of strategies and internal organization to support public standing and chances of electoral successes in all future elections.

“I am delighted to address you today on this very historic occassion in the life of our great party. It was six years ago when the APC came on board. What separates us from other political parties and endeared us to Nigerians, are the sincerity of purpose, our principles of internal democracy and the unblemished integrity of the founders of our party.

“Nigerians have trusted and still have the trust in us that the party will create a country of our dream with a prosperous future.

As the party trusted by Nigerians and voted massively for two times in a row, we must shun away from any attempt to distract us from delivering the dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

“What happened to us as a party in the last few months is not totally strange in a big poIitical party such as the APC, internaI disagreements are common in all political parties, so ours is not an exception. It is time for this commitee therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels.

“It is our believe that the decision by NEC to constitute this committee will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our great party. To achieve this, I urge all party members to heed to the appeal by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, on his call to all aggrieved members who have instituted various cases in the courts to please withdraw such cases in the interst of our great party.

“Change is inevitable and disagreement on issues and concepts are an integral part of human and institutional relationship. As a political party built on strong ideology and, parading men and women of enduring principle and integrity, we must prepare for real and anticipated changes and their consequences. The outcomes of changes that evolves in our party politics must be decided by us.

“As the interim managers and leaders of our party, our priority would be the recognition of the need to act appropriately and acceptably in the overall interest of the party. Our actions in the next few months would be proactive and responsive.

“From now onward, we will concentrate on medium and long term development of our strategies and internal organization to support our public standing as well as our chances of electoral successes in all future elections.

“This is the time for us to focus with determination to create adaptive institutional capacity to weather the current divisions in our party. I call on leaders and members of our great party to put the past behind us and strengthen ourselves for all current and future challenges.

“We will not be here today repositioning our party if not for the timely intervention of our indefatigable leader, the President and members of the NEC. We are totally grateful to President Buhari and the NEC members for this wisdom that brought the impasses to an end.

“Our thanks and appreciation also goes to all stakeholders who stood by the party in its time of turbulence and the great patriotic leaders especially the former NWC members who showed maturity and belief in the party unity by accepting the NEC resolution in good faith.

“Our special appreciation also goes to our teeming supporters nationwide who stood firm and prayerful during the period of crisis. We equally solicit for your support and prayers for the successful execution of this assignment,” he noted.

In attendance during the swearing-in are the governors of the State of Osun, Isiaka Oyetola, Niger, Sani Bello, Ken Nnamani, Stella Okorete -Women representative, James Lalu – physically challenged, Abubakar Yusuf- Senate representative, Akinyemi Olaide – House of Representatives, David Lyon, Abba Ari, Tahir Mamman, Ismail Ahmed – Youth and Akpan Udoedehe, as the Secretary.