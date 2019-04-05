Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has directed party members who had instituted cases against it to withdraw them or face sanctions.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi, in a statement, said the party considered myriads of cases instituted against it by members as inimical to the string of successes it had achieved in the last few years.

Odeyemi noted that any PDP member with genuine interest in the party must not make himself available to be used by elements that want to slow down its progress through needless litigations.

“We consider it inimical to our progress, as a vibrant political party, the myriad of cases instituted against PDP by members who are expected to be part of the concerted efforts towards being the ruling party in Nigeria.

“We can’t continue to struggle under the yoke of needless litigations when we intend to return to power, both at the federal level and in other states that are out of control of PDP at the moment,” the party said in the statement.

Odeyemi reminded members of a National Executive Council’s (NEC) decision to sanction any member, no matter how highly placed, who, through court cases, constitute themselves as cogs in the wheel of progress of the party.

He added that some members had been expelled because of this in the recent past.

“We are monitoring situations in Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Lagos and other states across the country, regarding court matters instituted by our members,” he said.

He assured that whoever is aggrieved will get justice, using party’s internal mechanism, and not through the court.