The founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie has lamented the imbalance in the government of Nigeria, which he attributed to the downward spiral of the country.

Okotie, however, appealed to all the presidential candidates in the 2023 election to withdraw for him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric spoke to journalists in Lagos while celebrating his 63rd birthday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the cleric, he’s the “right person to right the wrongs in the country”.

He, however, proposed an Interim government which he said would solve the country’s challenges.

He urged the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Labour Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi respectively, and others to step down for him and support him so he can do the job required to correct the wrongs in the country.

He said, “I want to appeal to all presidential candidates to withdraw from the race and allow me to come in as the interim president. I want to implore Asiwaju to support my government for the betterment of the country and I also want to tell Obi that the system that introduced him cannot take him anywhere, because he cannot operate in the system we have now.

“All the presidential candidates should support me to succeed President Buhari as the interim president. We must also rise above tribe and religion because there is an imbalance in the country and we are not practising federalism instead, what we are practising is a presidential system of government.

“Since 1999, things have been declining because the presidential system of government we are practising has failed us. We must get rid of the National and State Assemblies because maintaining each member cost the country billions of naira. Some of the standing committees at both assemblies are not useful to the country, they are only representing themselves, not the populace.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .