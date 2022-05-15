By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s decision to withdraw the country from international competition for two years as announced Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is sure to attract sanctions and a ban for no less than five years.

This is according to information reaching the Sunday SunSport from the FIBA Africa Secretariat in Abidjan.

Our correspondent gathered that a letter from the Sports Ministry signed by Olabisi Afolabi informing FIBA about Nigeria’s decision to withdraw from basketball activities for two years had reached the Secretariat.

Our source hinted that the FIBA Executive will meet to deliberate on the matter and before a decision is reached.

“Nigeria did not exhaust all available options available to it before taking a decision on to withdraw for two years. The implications will not be in the interest of Nigeria unless the decision is reversed and I sincerely hope they would,” our source stated.

On Friday, Upe Atosu described as heart wrenching the decision of Nigeria suspending basketball for two years. The decision means that Nigeria men’s team due to play in the third window of the FIBA World Cup African qualifiers in July as well as the women’s team will miss September’s Women’s World Cup in Australia.

A letter from the ministry said the withdrawal was because of “the unending drama that have plagued and nearly crippled basketball” in Nigeria.

“[This] will enable Nigeria to revamp the sports from the grassroots as well as domestic leagues which have become moribund,” the letter added.