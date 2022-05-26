By Joe Apu

South East Basketball Association, which comprises Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, has categorically condemned the suspension of Nigerian basketball from international competitions.

The association, in a statement signed by its secretary, Osondu Ngude, said it commiserates with all the players both local and international that the actions of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare have and will affect.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“It’s a known fact that the Nigerian national team is composed mostly of Southeast players, and without any contradiction, the South East Basketball association is 100 percent behind the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and its President, Musa Ahmadu Kida, who has in four years built a basketball dynasty with no parallel in the history of our game.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is no coincidence that in the past four years, Nigeria’s D’ Tigers and D’ Tigress have become the two best teams in Africa and the top 10 in the world, which pops the question of why did the Minister, Sunday Dare, suspend the best sports federation in Nigeria? “The only federation to qualify the men’s and women’s teams for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Japan, built the most robust grassroots program in the history of the game with the first-ever division 1 and 2 tournaments sponsored by TotalEnergies Nigeria,” the queried

The association further noted that it was during the four years that the zone has been the first-ever time the South East as a block participated in any grassroots event and the first-ever time a South East team “Coal city Miners” featured in the Premier League “THE PRESIDENTS CUP”.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .