From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna (AFIT), is engulfed in a battle with its employee, Dr Tyoor Fredrick Terhemba, who is the Director of Academic Planning, over the nullification of his professorship by the institute.

AFIT, in a publication dated December 8, in two national newspapers had alerted the public of the nullification of Terhemba’s title.

The statement partly read: “The general public is hereby urged to note that the promotion of Tyoor Fredrick Terhemba to the rank of professor has since been set aside and the entire exercise that resulted in the said promotion has been nullified by AFIT management.”

But Terhemba in an exclusive chat with Sunday Sun vowed to challenge the action in court, adding that AFIT lacked the powers to strip him of his title.

He further accused AFIT’s Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi of not only victimising civilians, but also lacks the required qualifications to head the institute.

His words: “We are filing a libel case against them. It is not something we will allow to go. These are people who do not know anything about academics.

“If not, how would you go and do a stupid thing and then you say management.

The management does not have the power to appoint a professor.