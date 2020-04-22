Gabriel Dike

The directive by President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of withheld February and March salaries of some Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is generating ripples over the conditions for the payment.

Buhari on Tuesday approved the payment of February and March salaries to ASUU members in federal universities not registered on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Currently, ASUU members nationwide are on strike to press home the non implementation of 2009 signed agreement, other Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), IPPIS issue and renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

Less than 24 hours after the directive, some branches of the union said their members were asked to fill the IPPIS form and provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN) before the February and March salaries will be credited to their account.

According to some union leaders, vice-chancellors were directed to revalidate the BVN of lecturers which they view as an attempt to enroll them on the IPPIS.

A circular to ASUU, University of Lagos members said while it welcome the development, it should be received with cautious optimism .

The circular signed by the branch chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru explained that information from some branches indicate that the payment is conditioned upon the filling of IPPIS form and submission of BVN numbers.

Ashiru said the national leadership of the union has directed that no member of the union should submit their BVN nor fill the IPPIS form.

“Our union’s principal opposition to the obnoxious and retrogressive IPPIS enrolment for which we have been vindicated still stands.

“While thanking our members for being resolute and steadfast in the struggle for a better public university system in Nigeria, please be rest assured that sooner than later all our outstanding salaries would be paid without any encumbrance,” Ashiru stated.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono and Director of Corporate Communications, National Universities Commission (NUC), Malam Ibrahim Yakasai did not respond to calls and WhatsApp message sent to their phone lines on the conditions for payment.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Accountant General of Federation office, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike said he doesn’t know about conditions and also if the two months withheld salaries have been released.