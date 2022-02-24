Minister of Labour and Emnployment, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday, described leadership as very critical to the survival of any human society, saying that without President Muhammadu Buhari, the experience of Nigeria would have been like that of Venezuela.

Ngige said Nigeria was passing through hard times, not because of the current government, but as a result of poor planning over the years.

The minister spoke in his office after his induction as a Distinguished Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Leadership, Enterprenuership and Corporate Governance, a leading global professional body of both present and aspiring leaders, entrepreneurs and people in corporate governance.

This is as the President/Chairman of the council, Prof. Gabriel Emecheta said the decision to elect Ngige as a Distinguished Honorary Fellow of the INSLEC speaks volumes about his pristine and differentiated worth as a leader, mentor and bridge builder.

Ngige said a good leader must be visionary, see things others are not seeing and things that can be projected futuristically and bring them out for implementation.

“We thank God. I am part of this government. I know that if we don’t have the kind of leader that we have who is strong like President Muhammadu Bihari, the experience of Nigeria would have been like that of Venezuela.

“The citizens of Nigeria would have spilled into the Cameroons, Niger and other places as refugees. We were looking forward to it. But he forced us all to go into agriculture. We made agriculture the first signature programme of the administration and provided food security so that we can eat whatever we grow here.”