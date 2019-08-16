General Supervisor of ThankGod Awaited Liberation Ministry,Ogba-Ikeja, Lagos State, Prophet Francis Onwudiwe Otukwu, has charged the Federal Government to embrace justice, equity and fairness in all its activities and policy measures for peace and security to reign in the country,without which there can be no development or even attraction of foreign investment.

He noted that it is only in an atmosphere of peaceful co-existence andsecurity of life and property nationwide that Nigeria can witness unity,progress and physical development.

He stated this last Sunday during a thanksgiving service to mark theministry’s 13th anniversary/commemoration of the birthday of the founder, Son of Man ThankGod Chukwuma. The theme was taken from John 15:1 where Jesus stated: “I am the real Vineyard my Father is the Gardner.”

Prophet Otukwu appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to see his office as that of a Gardner and the nation as the garden, to be fatherly pruned and attended to adequately for the good health and growth of the country, without neglect or discrimination, even as he commended him for the recent promise to cater to the needs of the poor in his second term.

He added that the Federal Government should also realise that in fulfilling the above pledge of the president, it faces the challenge of equity in the distribution ofamenities and federal appointments.

His words: “What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. That is, what is good for the North is also good for the South; whatever is considered fair for the Fulani herdsmen should also be fair for the Southern and Middle-Belt farmers. There is suffering and unemployment in Nigeria and the government must face that reality. And it must be fair and sincere in its evaluation of the situation. Buhari was elected president of the FederalRepublic of Nigeria, not that of a region or political party.”