From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Nnewi Professionals, Prof. Obi Nwosu, has warned that it would be difficult for Nnewi South to produce Governor Willie Obiano’s successor without working as a united force

At a press conference in Nnewi, yesterday, Nwosu said: “Anambra South must work as a team because other zones and towns in Anambra are also eyeing the governorship seat. Power is not given, it is taken. Power is not given on platter of gold, therefore, this time, we cannot afford to be outplayed.”

Nwosu said Nnewi, having contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of Anambra and Nigeria, and having been marginalised politically since the creation of Anambra State 30 years ago, should be considered for the position.

“In as much as there is strong agitation for Anambra South to produce next Anambra governor, it is important to emphasise that it is long overdue for Nnewi to be elected governor. From every consideration, Nnewi, as a community, remains one of the top in the economical, industrial, social and political sector in the state.”

He said Nnewi had paid its political dues and contributed massively to the economic growth and development of Anambra and Nigeria in general.

“It pleases my heart that it has been agreed by stakeholders in the three senatorial zones that morally, it is the turn of Anambra South to produce the next governor after Obiano, who is completing his second tenure. Therefore, our consequent demand is that political parties must find their candidates from Nnewi with a view to brightening their chances of victory at the poll.

“I urge the stakeholders, traditional rulers, business community, Nzukora Nnewi, and all to throw their weights behind this agitation. I also call on all communities in Anambra South and from the other zones to support Nnewi man as next governor of Anambra State,” he said.