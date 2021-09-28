Witransaf, Africa’s leading agro-commodity export company, is set to launch an online master class on October 1 to provide training on raw cashew nut export.

The company’s Head of Global Trade and Sustainability, Obinna Aruh, who stated this at a press briefing in Ikoyi, Lagos said the course was designed to not only teach the A-Z of exporting raw cashew nut, but also to equip participants with the knowledge needed to venture into aggro-commodity export.

“We opted for a pre-recorded masterclass so that people can learn at their convenience and at their own pace. We noticed that in a lot of live classes, people get over bombarded with too much information because of the time constrain so they end up not learning. In this masterclass, people can choose to learn in a day, two days or even three months period. The course is optimised so that you can learn with your laptop or smart phone devices.”

On why the company decided to offer the course, Obinna said: “This initiative is in-line with our company’s 2021/2022 sustainable development initiative. We aim to empower up to 5,000 people by 2025 by providing knowledge and skills training on the different value chains of agro-commodity export. The Nigeria government is also trying to encourage more people to venture into export in order to balance trade and sustain our economy; as industry leaders, we see it as our responsibility to aid this effort.

“We also believe that by doing this we are simply living our purpose, our tagline is – growing together – and we believe in communal growth. Growth for us, for our neighbours and for our host communities.”

