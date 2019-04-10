Philip Nwosu, Lagos

Over 50 widows of soldiers killed in battle in North East Nigeria have been provided with items to help them sustain their families and ensure the well being of their children, by the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA)

The items, which include bags of rice, was handed over to widows of the slain soldiers residing at Ikeja Military Cantonment and 174 Battalion Ikorodu, by the chapter president of the NAOWA and wife of the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Hajia Amina Yusuf.

Mrs Yusuf sympathized with the widows over the demise of the bread winners and urged them to remain courageous and sustain their homes.

The widows called on the Nigerian Army not to abandon them, and to assist them to meet the needs of their children.

Mrs Yusuf urged the wives of the slain soldiers to be strong and courageous, adding that “the presentation was to reach out to some of the widows of the great men of honor that laid down their lives for the peace and progress of our great nation.

“I want to urge you wives to be strong and engage in positive ventures that would create better life for you and your children in the future.”

She urged the widows to endeavour to send their children to school, adding that education is sure key to success.

Earlier, the NAOWA chapter president donated writing materials to pupils of NAOWA primary school inside the barracks.