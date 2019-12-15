It was fun and excitement during the 2019 edition of Red TV Rave which held recently as Olamide, Burna Boy and Jidenna were among a galaxy of stars that thrilled fun seekers.

The event kicked-off with hot performances from Ajebutter 22, BOJ, SDC and Tems and Fireboy.

When Olamide hit the stage, the venue erupted sending the audience into a frenzy. Jidenna and Burna Boy also brought the audience to a standstill with their performances. UBA ambassador, Wizkid also gave a surprise performance.

Meanwhile, DJ Consequence, Sparrow, Hypemen Shody and Tosan also took turns to entertain the excited youths throughout the night of thrills.