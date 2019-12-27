Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balaogun aka Wizkid, definitely knows how to set tongues rolling on social media, and the singer has done it again.

Following the success of his widely anticipated Starboy Fest that took place in Lagos on Thursday, December 26, internet users flooded their individual pages with praises of the Blow crooner.

Many had also flooded micro blogging platform, Twitter, with pictures and videos from the music concert.

Interestingly, some photos of Wizkid with Nollywood actresses Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji, had caused a stir online.

In the photos, the singer was spotted with each of the Nollywood divas, with one of his arms wrapped around them.

Meanwhile, earlier reports noted that singer Tiwa Savage addressed her relationship with Wizkid. The singer, during a stage performance, noted that her relationship is no one’s business. Savage talked about the age difference between herself and Wizkid while gushing confidently about herself. She said: “I may be older, but the older the berry, the sweeter the juice.”