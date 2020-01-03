It was fun and excitement when Tuface Idibia held the final concert to commemorate his 20 years on stage tagged: 2baba Live which was held at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Indeed, it was the king of all concerts as thousands of fun seekers thronged the venue which witnessed scintillating performances from a galaxy of Nigerian stars including Patoranking, Waje, Solidstar, 9ice, Soundsultan, Terry G, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ycee and Reekado Banks.

Tagged 2baba Live, shortly after introducing Wizkid, the star boy said: “Tonight is not about Starboy, I want you all to know that this man right here inspired me to make music; he is the reason I am making music today, he is my inspiration,” after which the entire venue erupted in reverberating applause.