Lawrence Enyioghasu

Fast rising musician, Sultan Ayo Tijani aka Sultan De Afroboy, has vowed to dethrone the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy as the kings of Afropop with his new EP, Afroboy.

According to the young artiste, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy have had their time and so should step aside. “Yes, they should step aside because it is my time to shine. I want to show what Afrobeats should be for this generation, which is my generation,” he bragged confidently.

Speaking further, Afroboy said: “I am known as a hip-hop artiste but lately I have been adapting my style to sing more and mix my rap with more Afrobeats tune, which made my fans to start calling me Afroboy.”

With that decision, Afroboy decided to tittle his EP, Afroboy as a sort of evolution for not just himself but also for how he is going to take the Nigerian music scene by storm.

At just 13, Tijani together with his mother walked into the studios of Jamika Entertainment to ask for a record deal. His confidence and talent impressed the Jamika boss but then he still needed to be polished. Three months later, he churned out his first single, Feeling the Sisi, which was a hit. A year after, he released his EP, Baby Shark, which was inspired by the fact that many in the industry saw him like a baby but he felt he was more like a shark that needed to be respected.

With songs like Intro, Boys Wanna Have Fun, Ife, Kpakam, and Gbogo, the 12-track EP trended on social media and also got nominated for the Top Naija Music Award for Best EP/Album of the Year.

Nearly three years since he walked into the studio with his mom and now barely 16, he is ready to release his second EP, Afroboy.