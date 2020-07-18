In this interview with Sun News, gifted artiste, Kholi provides insight into his creative prowess and how much music has impacted his life.

His magnificent articulation and especial urbanity makes him disparate from the variety of vocalist in the country.

Kholi has fine-tuned the urban sector of the music industry with smash hit like; Showa featuring Rasaki LAX, Hadiza which featured Mayorkun and the great EP which comprises of a four spectacular track and had no feature with anyone; Boo, Why, Girl and Baby.

Kholi also spoke on his achievements so far and other issues bordering his music career

Excerpts;

We all know you as Kholi, what is your real name?

My name is Chukwuemeka Okolie.

Can you tell us more about your background?

I am from Delta State, i was brought up in Jos, plateau, and the only son of my parents and brother to my beautiful sisters we are Five children.

How did you kick start music?

I wrapped my head around music and made the most of my talent and every opportunity to practice lyrics that came my way.

I commenced my music carrier in my Church at a very juvenile age and practiced songs while my siblings and friends listened to me sing. When i noticed improvements, in my vocals and how well I performed, i pushed further to harnessing and learning how to play instrumentals like keyboards and drums.

Asides from music, what did you study in college?

I studied Business Administration at Renaissance University, Ugbawka in Enugu State, Nigeria. Basically all through my life, music has been my thing.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

“I would start by saying; Music is an integral part of our lives, it expresses our emotions, thoughts and it celebrates our lives. The music I create in my own term is called: “sufficiently classic” which means that it is a creation of the highest excellence” that sounds pleasant to listeners.

What is your genre of music?

I focus more on Afropop and RnB.

What’s your Creative prowess?

I am a music producer, a songster, and a lyricist, one can attest to that by listening to my songs.

What year would you say was a breakthrough year for you?

2017! In February 2017, I performed in an event, I guess my performance struck the baddest and A-list music producer Gospelondebeatz so he requested to see me, that moment, I knew God was thinking precious thoughts about me by making me noticed by Gospel. And on the 18th 0f November, 2018 I was validated as a flux factory Artiste.

What inspires you to make music?

My inspiration comes from God because he has been the source all through my life. Secondly, I got inspiration from my family and friends, they pushed my buttons, like Chukwuemeka you can do this, go for what you want, that alone, boosted my morale and made the lyrics come up.

Of all the good musicians in the world, which of them do you admire?

I am a fan of Wizkid, Davido, Wandecoal, Bruno Mars, and Tory lanez their songs are worth everyone’s playlists.

What have you learnt so far?

“I quote; “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step”, for every step we take on our way to success, counts. We never stop trying until we get to our target, and there’s a time for every man on earth. So far I learnt that we are humans, we ought to be enthusiastic, optimistic and resilient, in order to achieve set goals.