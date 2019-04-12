Christian Agadibe

Fast rising act and MBN sign-on, Adelabu Alexander Adewunmi aka Magixx, has described his style of music as ‘Afro with a touch of pop’.

In this interview, the Ekiti State-born singer, who just debuted with a single, Mirror, reveals his plans for the music industry and why Tiwa Savage remains his celebrity crush among other issues.

What song are you promoting currently?

I am promoting my debut single, Mirror, which was released in 2018. The response has been amazing and Nigerians have been showering me with so much love.

Do you think you are going to make impact with your debut single?

I have always had total confidence in Mirror and that is because of the message that, those who dare to dream should go for it with all their might.

When did your start your music career?

It has been a while now. Actually. I started music professionally in 2015 and ever since, I have been hanging in there.

What are your challenges as an up-and-coming artiste?

The major challenge every up-and-coming artiste would face is getting a platform to show what he or she can offer. That was until I was signed on to MBN. It is quite interesting that I am currently in the studio working on commercially viable songs worthy of promotion and acceptance.

Which artistes would you say have influenced your career?

There are a number of them but one stands out and that is Wizkid; yeah, it is Wizkid for sure.

How do you get inspiration to write songs?

I get inspiration from good or sad encounters from the past. I sing about hope and hopelessness and the need to keep on striving no matter the mountain in our lives.

Where will we see you in the next five years?

I plan and hope to have attained stardom. Also, I would have also worked with some of the most talented artistes there are in the world.

How do you cope with friends and family members who never believed in you?

I see it as normal because not all will be convinced. However, I try to make good music, which is my answer and I believe that by and large, they will come around to believe in me.

Could you describe your ideal woman?

My type of woman is the reserved one. I am outgoing so my woman has to be my opposite, covering up for me privately, since my whole life will be in the open.

How do you handle your female admirers?

I handle them by returning their love.

What is your career selling point?

My selling points are my good music, flexibility, adaptability to modern happenings in entertainment and balancing that with the demands on the streets.

Who is your celebrity crush among the female artistes and why?

My celebrity crush is Tiwa Savage. And the reason is not far-fetched; she is so beautiful and also a goal getter.

Who are the top artistes you desire to feature soon in your music and why?

The artiste I desire to feature in my song or to be featured in his song is none other than Wizkid. And that is because he excites me musically.