Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has called Wizkid her lover.

The former Washington Spirit star revealed this to brila.net when asked what comes to her mind when she hears the name ‘Wizkid”.

Ordega during the discussion, further posited that female footballers get body-shamed in what is a bad perception of them, explaining it was why she tried to be as fashionable as possible when she steps on to the pitch.

“I look my best when stepping on to the pitch because, we as footballers are entertainers. It’s why I wear my makeup, to show we are females and stylish,” She concluded.

She also thanked her parents, who allowed her to pursue her dreams as a footballer, before adding that her biggest wish is to play the Olympics before retirement.