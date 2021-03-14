By Rita Okoye

World Famous Nigerian superstar, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has won his first-ever Grammy Award for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ off the 2019 album, ‘The Lion King’, at the 63rd Grammy Award.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy.

The award will also go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video.

The official Twitter account of Grammy tweeted, “Congrats Best Music Video winner – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo”.

Since then, his Nigerian colleagues have flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages.