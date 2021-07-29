African Region II champion in the 110mh, Mineh Prosper getting set for the National Junior Trials holding today in Asaba.

Mineh narrowly missed the qualification standard in Zaira when he clocked 14.16s to win the title. He would need to run 14.15s or faster to hit the standard for the World Junior Championships.

The Abuja-based athlete said the weather contributed to his performance at Zaria and would be hoping to get similar conditions in Asaba.

“The weather contributed to my performance in Zaria, so with good weather and good mental focus, getting my start right, and having a good performance, the 13s will show. It’s all about staying focused, staying steady on the blocks and doing what I have to do.”

Mineh plans to go under 14s at the trials as it will put him in pole position for a medal and boost his confidence going to Kenya.

“My target is to break the 14s barrier because I want to put myself in the place where I can get a medal at the World Junior Championships. If I can run 13.6s/13.7s I will be more confident going into the Championships.”

Prosper finished 4th at the Nigerian Olympic Trials in June, clocking a PB of 14.29 (snr height) behind Abejoye Oyeniyi, Alex AlAmeen and Musa Wisdom.

One interesting thing about Mineh is the fact that all through the season he ran progressive times of 15.14s/14.51s/14.44s/14.30s/14.29

