Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko is continuing to tease a potential boxing comeback.

The long-reigning ruler quit the sport in 2017, opting to retire after his thriller against Anthony Joshua rather than rematch the new champion.

Now however, repeated rumours have emerged suggesting Klitschko could stage a return in 2019.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old dropped a fresh hint on his Twitter page by retweeting a post from fellow former heavyweight champion George Foreman.

Foreman made a unique comeback of his own and regained the world heavyweight titles at the age of 45 – making him the oldest champion in history.

The thought of producing something similar appears to motivate Wladimir Klitschko, as he retweeted the American’s response to a question asking at what age he believes he was in his prime.

George Foreman replied: “1994, I was 45 years old. I was the best fighter I’d ever been.

“I could fight and think. And I enjoyed my training.”

Klitschko previously dismissed comeback speculation as an “early April Fool’s Day joke,” however these rumours will continue to rumble on so long as he persists with teasing the prospect of another fight.

1994 I was 45 years old I was the best fighter ever I’d been , I could fight and think. And I enjoyed my training https://t.co/ZH87ejI7cA