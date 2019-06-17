The Western Marine Command (WMC) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), over the weekend destroyed 343 cartons of smuggled frozen turkey and chicken products in Lagos.

While addressing newsmen, the Customs Area Controller of WMC, Comptroller Boyiliya N. Binga, who was represented by CSC Lawal Arisekola, said the first set of the products were seized on June 12, 2019 by Nigerian Navy Foward Operations Base, Badagry and handed over to Western Marime Command (WMC) of the Nigeria Customs Service on June 13, 2019, while the second set of seizures was made by the officers of WMC on June 13, 2019.

He added: “170 cartons of frozen products, Turkey specifically was seized by the Navy. We are not relenting too as a Command but because of harmonised code of operations of arrests and prosecution, it was handed over to us by Nigerian Navy.

“For our own officers too, on June 13, 2019, we made another seizure comprising of 173 cartons of the same frozen poultry products. You recall that around April 16, 2019, we destroyed 608 cartons of the same frozen poultry products and in May 28, 2019 as well, we handed over bags of cannabis seized by the Command to NDLEA.”