By Zika Bobby

Pepsodent, a global toothpaste brand, is set to engage one million children in Nigeria on the importance of oral health to people’s overall well-being and quality of life as part of the World Oral Health Day.

The children will be reached through the educational schools’ programme with emphasis on the importance of brushing day and night. Free toothpastes and toothbrushes would be given to the children to facilitate their brushing habits.

The theme for this year’s World Oral Health Day is: ‘Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late #TalktoaDentist’.

The aim is to help raise awareness to ensure people understand the importance of acting early, from the moment a problem arises.

The World Oral Health Day is a yearly activity celebrated globally to increase awareness of the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene and educate the public on the major activities that help to ensure good oral hygiene.

In Nigeria, Pepsodent toothpaste has been at the forefront of driving conversations on good oral hygiene through initiatives that includes but not limited to schools programme, Mobile Dental Clinics, Oral Health Education Conferences, and various consumer education and engagement across digital and traditional media.

Speaking at a conference to commemorate the day, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Unilever West Africa, Soromidayo George, said: “In demonstration of our commitment to improving oral hygiene in Nigeria, Pepsodent has reached over five million school children by educating them on the importance of brushing twice daily and creating a 21-day routine for them to develop a habit of brushing first thing in the morning and the last thing at night. Free Pepsodent toothpaste and toothbrushes were given to the children to help facilitate their brushing habits.”

President of the Nigerian Dental Association, Kola Obagbemiro, advocated good oral hygiene, just as the Head of Dentistry, Federal Ministry of Health, Bola Alonge, encouraged Nigerians to take their oral health seriously.