Top comedian, Woli Arole, is at it again. Having dominated the comedy scene in Nigeria, he has now taken over the social media space with his live show, The Chat Room With Woli Arole.

With the sole purpose of discussing life-changing issues in the most enlightening and comical ways during this COVID-19 lockdown, the show, which kicked off on April 8, has featured amazing personalities from all walks of life. They include Odion Ighalo, Super Eagles striker and now Manchester United player; top artistes, Vector the Viper and Timi Dakolo; Adedimeji Lateef, actor and Airtel brand ambassador; Pamilerin, online marketing expert; and Sheik Amiolohun.

Other high caliber guests that Woli Arole has been able to attract on the show are sons of great men of God like Isaac Oyedepo and Leke Adeboye; Olufunke Bucknor, CEO, Zapphaire Events; Tosin ‘Olorisupergal’ Ajibade; Nike Adeyemi and Laolu Ink, a face painter, who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Serena Williams and other great entertainers.

Indeed, the ability of Woli Arole to make his guests speak the truths of their various fields in most dynamic and comical way makes the Chat Room a unique comedy show.