The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has started a ‘COVID-19 Reality Check’ project as part of its contribution to efforts to ensure the coronavirus pandemic and its impact gets well reported,.

The COVID-19 Reality Check project would examine government interventions and promises in relation to the realities on ground in terms of social welfare, water and sanitation, economics, security, food availability and accessibility, education, and electric power supply. The WSCIJ and its partner, the MacArthur Foundation, would support reporters from various media organisations to better report such stories and point out gaps. Motunrayo Alaka, Executive Director/CEO of WSCIJ, said the team held a virtual meeting with reporters on Friday, April 3, to discuss the ramifications of the project. At the event, the team decided on strategies for crowd-sourcing information to help reporters to do the work, mostly from home.