(dpa/NAN)

Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on Saturday apologised for several of their players not wearing mandatory face masks on a train.

The club also apologised for the players treating German rail staff in a disrespectful way on the way to their game at Bayer Leverkusen.

A staff member of broadcasters ARD, who was on the same train by coincidence, documented that several players had not been wearing masks.

They also repeatedly laughed at a staffer who had reminded them several times to wear them during the journey on Friday.

“I don’t consider the behaviour of the players respectful,” the staffer said in the video, with the rail service saying Saturday that their staff routinely tells people to wear marks to go conform with national coronavirus regulations.

Wolfsburg admitted to “not tolerable misconduct” from their players in a statement ahead of Saturday’s game.

“On behalf of the entire team, VfL Wolfsburg apologised emphatically for the unprofessional and inappropriate behaviour of its players, and especially to the staff of Deutsche Bahn for their disrespectful behaviour overall,” Wolfsburg said.

Following the 2-2 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday afternoon, Wolfsburg captain Maximilian Arnold also apologised for the behaviour.

“It was a huge mistake, it won’t happen again,” he said. Regarding the video, he asked, however, whether there weren’t “any other problems” in Germany.

Team-mate Felix Nmecha added: “This has already been addressed, next time we won’t do it.”

Wolfsburg said the events were not in line with the team’s usual behaviour and were in no way compatible with the club’s values.

Wolfsburg said that coach Niko Kovic “addressed the misconduct” straight after their arrival at the team hotel.

”A detailed investigation of the incident will take place after returning from Leverkusen.”